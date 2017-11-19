UNITED METAL 3.0 going international on 20th Nov at TRI, Imphal

United Metal is an annual event hosted by the metal music lovers of Manipur, with the idea of “coming of all the metal genre under one roof” Going into its third year they are going international.

United Metal-3.0 will be headlined by “Benighted” from France, along with:

1. Gutslit (Mumbai, India)

2. Dysperuenia (Nepal)

3. Chronic Xorn (Kolkata, India)

4. Breeding Machine (Shillong, India)

5. Intestinal Carnage (Shillong, India)

6. Lucifer X (Imphal, India)

7. Argos (Imphal, India)

8. Vulva Affliction (Imphal, India)

Date: 20th Nov 2017

Venue: Tribal Research Institute, Next to MBC Church, DM College Campus, Dewlahland, Imphal.

Ticket Rate: Rs 300/-.

Time: 4:00 PM onwards

The concert day is preponed to 20th November, and the venue has been shifted to Tribal Research Institute, Imphal (Next to MBC Church). The concert was originally scheduled for 21st November 2017 at YAC Ground, Yaiskul, but due to the unforeseen bandh/ strike being called on 21st November, the date has been preponed and the venue shifted.

A shoutout to all metalheads in Manipur. This gig is for you, this is being organised for you, be there!!If you are a true metalhead, please give your support in whatever ways you can, please spread the news. Let us Unite to bring the brotherhood of Metal.

Official Facebook page of United Metal: https://facebook.com/unitedmetalofficial

Event page of United Metal-3.0 : https://facebook.com/events/127278524520378

United Metal can be reached at: 8794879628 (Kenyor Irom) or 8974857322 (Demo Moirangcha) or 7399006883 (Niranjan Sanjenbam)

This Press Release was sent by Ringo Pebam, who can be contacted at ringo(dot)p(at)gmail(dot)com.