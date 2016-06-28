32 Delhi hospitals to give concessions to NE people

NEW DELHI, Jun 27 : In a first of its kind, top 32 Delhi hospitals will give concession on medical treatment to people from North East States working in unorganised private companies, students, lawyers and media personnel in the city.

“It is the first time such concession is given to NE people in India, in view of their many helpless situation while eking out a living in cities,” IGP Robin Hibu, Nodal Officer for North East People, Delhi, said in a statement.

The step is an innovative initiative of the Reach Out Initiatives to NE people headed by Hibu, who has made a great effort towards its fruition.

The hospitals include Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Apollo hospital, Fortis, Max hospitals, Medanta, Escort Heart and Research Centre, and Holy Family Hospital.

“All 32 hospitals have sent their approval letters. They have also appointed Nodal officers whom people can contact 24×7 for concession,” Hibu said, adding, “The hospitals have agreed to give concessions ranging from 15 to 30 per cent for medical treatment for the people”.

Over 11 lakh people from North East are either working or studying in Delhi and the NCR, and many of them, being from poor background, struggle to meet medical emergencies.

“This is a very good initiative and will definitely help the NE people, especially who are from poor background,” North East Support Centre & Helpline General Secretary Alana Golmei told thestatesman.com.

Often the case is most Government hospitals, though affordable, lack facilities and are in a pitiable state, hence the decision to approach major private hospitals.

“Priority should be given to women. Government hospitals have poor facilities, and during emergency there is no sufficient facilities. Therefore private hospitals is always a better option,” Alana, who has been constantly working and helping NE people in dire situation in the city, further said.

Urging people from the NE States to avail the facility and spread the news and create awareness, Hibu, who also hail from the NE region, said : “It’s a golden opportunity to help our poor NE people working in unorganised sectors and poor students”. Hibu feels that “the NE youth can act as hospitals ambassadors. They will also strengthen the bond with mainland people”. This facility can be availed only by NE employees in any private companies and NE students studying here, not for Government beneficiaries, Hibu clarified.

Courtesy- The Statesman