9th Manipur Pineapple fest held

MOIRANG, Aug 27: Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom has assured to extend possible assistance to promote pineapple farmers.

The MP was addressing the 9th Manipur Pineapple Festival organised by Manipur Pineapple Festival Committee at Khousabung DCC headquarters, Churachandpur district today.

Padma Bhusan Mary Kom exhorted pineapple farmers of the district to put in more labour so that their produces are enhanced to the extent of exporting it outside the State. She also encouraged the farmers to take pride in the dignity of labour.

Mary Kom further said that unity and integrity in the State could be ushered in when one and all do away with ethno-centric agenda and start thinking for the larger interest of Manipur.

Other dignitaries attending the festival included Chairman of Churachandpur ADC Langkhanpau Guite; Commissioner of Horticulture and Soil Conservation T Pamei; EM of CCpur ADC Genneikhup Vaiphei, DC of Churachandpur Lunminthang Haokip and Mangcha Thangzawm, social activist.

A total of 26 pineapple stalls were opened including one by the Engineering Cell of CAU, Imphal.

Presentation of colourful cultural dances by Kom, Thadou, Vaiphei, Gangte, Kabui troupes marked the festival.

Thiempi, Kipnu and Lynda were presented Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 with this year’s pineapple farmer’s award.

Pineapple farmers from different places of the State joined the festival.