Candidates call Imphal East bandh

IMPHAL, Aug 29: The All Manipur DPC Completed Police Constable (Male) 2013 has called a 24 hour bandh in Imphal East district with effect from this midnight.

A meeting of the Constable candidates and their guardians was held today at Manipur Press Club and the meeting arrived at the decision of enforcing a 24 hour bandh in Imphal East district.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, All Manipur DPC Completed Police Constable (Male) 2013 spokesman Md Zahir Khan said that the 24 hours bandh was called to abort the fresh recruitment process scheduled to commence tomorrow.

The Government should cancel the fresh recruitment process scheduled to begin at MPTC Pangei from tomorrow. The State Government and the candidates who come to appear the fresh recruitment process should be held responsible for any untoward incident that may happen to them, Zahir Khan said.

If there were anomalies in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) held earlier, the Government should be held accountable.

The whole process of PET was video-recorded and it was done with the knowledge of media. The wrongdoers/defaulters should be disqualified but the candidates who got qualified on their merit should not be victimised.

As for the anomalies like declaring candidates who scored zero, two marks as successful while declaring who scored 21 marks as unsuccessful, submission of two answer scripts by a single candidate etc, the recruitment committee should be held accountable. The candidates had nothing to do with such anomalies and lapses, he asserted.

Cancelling the whole recruitment process on account of these anomalies was unacceptable.

While condemning the arson at the former High Court complex, Zahir Khan clarified that the All Manipur DPC Completed Police Constable (Male) 2013 was not related to the arson in any manner.