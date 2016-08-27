Police recruitment Don’t politicise, advises BJP

IMPHAL, Aug 26: The recruitment process of 2000 Manipur Police Constables should not be politicized by the State Government, stated State Executive Member of BJP Manipur Pradesh Nimaichand Luwang today in an interaction with mediapersons at BJP office located at Nityaipat Chuthek, Imphal.

The media interaction was also attended by BJP Manipur Pradesh spokesperson N Mangi.

Nimaichand continued that a large scale of irregularities which were detected in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and written examination of 2000 Constables (Male) in Manipur Police as claimed by the State Home Department needs to be thoroughly revised or reviewed.

He stated that the PET recruitment process was conducted with full video recording to prevent anomalies.

“Now the State Home Department claims that there were mark tamperings which further allowed unsuccessful candidates to participate in written examination and viva-voce,” he said.

He mentioned that Principal Secretary JC Ramthanga was appointed to probe the matter and submit a report to the State Government.

Result columns for assessing the marks scored by almost all the candidates in all events were found empty. No minimum qualifying cut off mark was set for clearing the written examination leading to candidates securing as low as 0 or 2 being declared successful and candidates securing marks as high as 21 declared unsuccessful.

Such reports can only mean that authorities above the Recruitment Board had influenced the Chairman and its board members to tamper the recruitment process, he alleged.

The then Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur district Th Radheshyam was the Chairman of the Recruitment Board, he added.

After the then SP asked for voluntary resignation from the force with an ambition to join politics, the State Government purposely took steps to cancel the recruitment process, Nimaichand alleged. He added that three persons filed a petition with the Court to cancel the recruitment process and till today identity of these three persons are yet to be known. Identity of the three petitioners should be revealed.

Nimaichand further said that anonymous sources have confirmed that the three petitioners are currently employed in the Education Department. Such reports can only confirm that the three petitioners were sponsored by the State Government.

Nimaichand demanded that the recruitment result should be declared as soon as possible and added that there is no point in conducting fresh recruitment. Politicizing the recruitment has disappointed the youth.

Meanwhile, N Mangi stated that BJP Manipur Pradesh will stand for the cause of the victimized candidates of the Manipur Police Constables recruitment held in 2013.

Having victimised the youth, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should resign on moral ground. The enquiry report of Principal Secretary JC Ramthanga should be made public. He further urged the people to challenge the corrupt Government in the upcoming election and make Manipur a corruption-free State.