Protests galore at CCpur

CCpur, Aug 30 : With the weeklong agitation announced by the JAC against ‘anti-tribal’ Bills on, demonstrations highlighting the plight of the tribals and activities honouring the departed ‘martyrs’ are galore in Churachandpur as protest activities witnessed since early morning went deep into the night.

The buzz that began at dawn as people started their day in normal circumstances was missing for the past four-days due to the half-day shutdown imposed by the JAC. A public rally held in response to the JAC’s call from 10 am too could not wind up by noon delaying the resumption of normal activities as the rallyists paid homage to the sites along Tiddim road where the ‘martyrs’ were killed while protesting the three Bills last year.

Donning paper caps inscribed with slogans calling for separate administration for the tribals and their faced painted with black ink to signify the unrelenting and systematic exploitation of tribal people and their rights by the Government, the rallyist in hundreds shouted slogans condemning Manipur Government and calling for a separate administration. The traditional gong was sounded all through the rally and tributes were paid at the spot where the nine were killed last year around this time.

Within hours of the public rally winding up after a brief meeting at Salpha Pumbuk, Hiangtam Lamka, residents of Singngat area who embarked on a long march to take home their call for a separate administration for the tribals reached the town at around 5.30 pm and the toewn echoed with slogans to protect their rights.

The protesters from Singngat believed to be about 500 in number spent the day walking on foot to cover the 34 kms distance from here. They were greeted by villages located along the road while some villagers even joined them in the long walk.

The rally concluded at the district hospital morgue where the bodies of the nine are still kept, a good one year after they were killed. Candle light vigil and releasing of flying lanters was held across the town again at around 8 pm after a public meeting at Salpha Pumbuk. The lanterns will be released at a location at Lailam Veng where the first person was killed.

Tomorrow, there will be a total shutdown of all institutions and establishments but the JAC assured to give free passes to all private vehicles and asserted that no volunteers will be deployed on this day as it will be marked and observed as ‘Tribal Unity Day.’

There will be traditional gun salute for the ‘martyrs’ at 9 am, which will be followed by homage to the martyrs at the hospital mortuary. The main event will be held at Churachandpur College Campus from 11 am and later in the afternoon the JAC will be meet the press at Lamka Press Club.