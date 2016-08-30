Womenfolk take out silent rally at CCpur

CCpur, Aug 29: In the run-up to the Tribal Unity Day scheduled for August 31, womenfolk here today staged a silent rally under the aegis of JAC Against Anti-Tribal Bills while the half-day shutdown continues to witness a polarised response from the public.

As announced by the JAC, the shutdown began Sunday midnight and wound up at noon today. While normal life resumed soon after mid-day, passenger vehicles that were plying till Tuibuong during the shutdown did not enter the town even after the shutdown hours.

Meanwhile, responding to the JAC’s call womenfolk held a rally covering their mouth with cloths to symbolically signify the year-long suppression and neglect of tribals and their cries by the Government.

A candle light vigil that has been scheduled at 6.30 pm every night since Friday last will be carried out tonight as usual, said the JAC that also maintained that the shutdown will again resume mid-night today until noon tomorrow. Another rally has been planned for tomorrow along with a torch rally and releasing of flying lanterns in the evening.

The JAC-AATB Singngat Area has also planned a 34 km long ‘Protest March’ from Singngat Hqtrs tomorrow. The rallyists will be received at the Salpha Pumbuk and several programmes to protest and highlight the plight of the tribal people will be held there as well said a source.