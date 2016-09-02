2 groups withdraw from Naga Hoho

KOHIMA: Two major Naga tribal groups – Sumi Hoho and Lotha Hoho – have withdrawn their affiliation to Naga Hoho, the apex organization of various tribes, a move that is touted to have serious implications so far as the unity is concerned.

The Sumi Hoho has announced its decision of dissociation last Saturday and called back all Sumi representatives from the umbrella organization with immediate effect.

Sumi Hoho president Toniho Yepthomi said the Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC), in a meeting on July 22 at Khehokhu village, resolved to give 30 days’ time to the Naga Hoho to withdraw its endorsement of the state government’s decision to recognize Rongmei as a tribe of the state in September 2008. The Naga Hoho refused to budge on the issue.

The CNTC called a meeting of the apex organizations of three tribes – Sumi, Lotha and Ao – on August 24 to resolve to part ways with the Naga Hoho.

CNTC leaders, comprising leaders of Ao, Lotha, and Sumi tribal councils, directed their respective ‘hoho’ representatives to ‘gracefully exit’ from the Naga Hoho.

On September 6, the Lotha Hoho said it would not participate in the consultative meet and clarified that anyone participating in consultations with the Naga Hoho would be doing so as an individual and would not represent the Lotha community.

Ao Senden, the tribal council of Ao, has not responded to the situation officially till the time of filing this report.

