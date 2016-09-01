Before I embarked on my maiden trip to the Hungarian capital city

Budapest, I asked some of my fellow instagramers for tips and ideas on

Budapest. Most of them suggested pretty much the same things to do and

places to see.

As my flight landed, I was very excited to say the least. As many of

you know I have become a rather avid traveller venturing into new

destinations. One thing I was sure about Budapest was that, I knew I

would love it. As my taxi drove me into the city and along the river

Danube to my hotel, I could see that much of the city’s architectures

need some tlc. It’s glorious past was very evident and the present

Budapest doesn’t seems to keep the visage up to its intended standard.

The soviet influence was ever present. However I am not here to pass

my judgement on who influenced who. I am here to discover a new

country and a new city. One thing I would like to say though is that,

many countries have left their mark and shake the city it is today.

There were traces of the Romans, Turks, Austrians and Soviet. But the

city today is the centre of Hungarian culture, tradition and powers.

BUDAPEST DIARY 2016 - Travelogue by Lien Gangte 1 of 12

When I visit a new city or places, I usually get myself a guidebook or

a map at least. This time I wanted to do it slightly different. Having

been told that Budapest is considerably smaller to other cities I have

been to before like London, Paris, Hongkong and Athens to name a few.

I decided to take on Budapest by foot. So no guidebook, no map or no

mobile connection (I didn’t turn on my data roaming), I set out of my

hotel.

Day 1: I wanted to get the glimpse of what the city is like; I took a

rather long uphill hike to castle hill, the city’s most well known

landmark. After an hour climb, we arrived the centre of castle hill.

The architecture was just amazing, the history was just fascinating

and the viewpoints were just outstanding.

The royal Palace, Mathias Fountain, The Mathias Church and of course

the fishermen’s Bastion. I am an eternal admirer of all things Church

and especially old Churches.

The historic and 700 years old Matthias Church (Mátyás-templom) was

the scene of several coronations, including that of Charles IV in

1916, the last Habsburg king. I spent a good hour admiring the

interior of the church and how richly it has been adorned. It also

gives you a glimpse of the history of the church, which serves as a

symbol of the city’s rich past.

Then from one hill to the next one, I descended the castle hill like a

pro and made my way up to the next one, the Gellért Hill and the

Citadel. Halfway up the hill there was a rather beautiful view of

Elizabeth Bridge. Apart from the view of the city, the Statue of

Liberty is a worthy sight and the citadel.

For those curious minds, The Gellért hill received its name after St.

Gellért who came to Hungary as a missionary bishop upon the invitation

of King St. Stephen I. around 1000 a.d. There you are, a little

history lesson and a very short synopsis of what I did on the Buda

side of the city.

Just below the hill, I came down right at the gate of Liberty Bridge.

The bridge was closed to traffic but open to pedestrians. Some of the

adventurous ones including myself made it halfway to the top if the

bridge (Nearly illegal activity), which was an experience in itself.

It wasn’t for a better view at all. Just the thought of climbing the

some part of the bridge, which was not otherwise allowed, was every

bit enjoyable. Across the Bridge, right at the other end was the Great

market hall. It was pretty much sausages, paprika and Hungarian

handmade dolls. No, I am kidding. It was more and a must visit place

if you are ever in Budapest. Cafes, local fruits and vegetables, food,

people and yes the sausages, dolls and paprika.

The Pest side of the city is mainly known as the financial or business

side of Budapest city with shopping streets and countless restaurants

and cafes on every little corner all around. The Basilica, the

Budapest Opera house and the Parliament house were some of the sights

I stopped to visit and admire. The rest of the day was spent walking,

taking photos and admiring the vast architectural display of Budapest.

8 hours of so later, it was time to head back and find a place to dine

the local ways.

Thanks to tripadvisor, Kacsa Restaurant provided that perfect ambience

to finish of the day with great Hungarian wine and food.

Day 2 of Budapest by foot was very similar to day one but from a

slightly different angle. The city is so vibrant and colorful; every

bit of it is camera worthy and such a treat to the eyes. Apart from

the popular tourist spots, I also walked along some of the unknown

places where the locals are and it was an amazing experience.

Without going into too much details about what I see and what I did, I

like to make this final statement: I fell in love with Budapest and I

like to definitely come back again if it will have me!