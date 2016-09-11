Erabot resigns from INC, takes digs at Ibobi

IMPHAL, Sep 10: As desired by a sizeable section of the electorate of Wangkhei AC, sitting MLA Y Erabot has resigned from the primary membership of Indian National Congress.

Like yesterday, a large number of electorate came to Erabot’s Khurai Ahongei residence and raised an uproar today too urging the MLA to resign from INC and join BJP.

The electorate took out a rally on the roads of Wangkhei AC in more than 300 vehicles and the vehicles were adorned with festoons inscribed with words against the 15 year old Congress Government led by Okram Ibobi.

Later a public meeting was held at the MLA’s residence where Erabot announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of INC.

In response, the gathering collectively shouted that Erabot was permitted to join BJP.

Notwithstanding the sore throat he was suffering from, Erabot stated that he would submit his resignation letter to the MPCC in the next couple of days, and explore ways and means to join BJP.

Recalling that he has been representing Wangkhei AC since 1980, Erabot pledged that he would continue to work to fulfil the wishes and aspirations of the people of Wangkhei AC.

He said that he felt elated on the move of his supporters to take a referendum regarding his future political career.

“During the past 15 years, Chief Minister O Ibobi subjugated me in many ways. As a result, I was able to implement very little development programmes. The Chief Minister interfered in every work and always tried to subjugate me”, Erabot said.

He said that he was not consulted before taking any development programmes in Wangkhei AC.

“Contrary to the general understanding of the CLP that concerned MLAs should be consulted before taking up a development programme in a particular Assembly segment, a man who hails from Thoubal has been implementing development programmes in Wangkhei AC”, he continued.

Chief Minister O Ibobi was acting as if there were two MLAs in Wangkhei AC. While the man from Thoubal has been given higher status, the duly elected MLA was victimized. This was the primary reason for the anguish of the people of Wangkhei, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP Manipur Pradesh vice-president M Asnikumar has hailed Erabot’s decision to quit the highly corrupt Congress party as a right step.

The downfall of Congress party can be attributed to dictatorial manner of running the party, nepotism, favouritism and corrupt practices prevalent within the party, Asnikumar said.

The days of Congress party in Manipur are also numbered, he added.