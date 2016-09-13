Health of hunger strikers deteriorates

IMPHAL, Sep 12: Even as the health condition of some of the protesters have deteriorated, the indefinite hunger strike launched against cancellation of the process held in 2013 to recruit 2000 Constables (Male) in Manipur Police has been continuing at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall.

Speaking to media persons at the protest site, All Manipur DPC Completed Candidates of Police Constable (Male) 2013 secretary Laimayum Nandakishore said that four representatives of the candidates called on the Governor today and submitted a memorandum.

During the brief interaction, Governor Dr Najma S Heptulla reportedly assured that she would look into the matter.

Nonetheless, different forms of agitation including the hunger strike will go on. Sorokhaibam Rinenkanta of Thinungei, Sanasam Sunil of Yourbung, Yumkhaibam Pratap of Sekta, Ngangom Anand of Leimakhong Mapal, Mangshatabam Ajoy of Leimakhong Mapal and Ahonshangbam Binoy of Utlou have been fasting at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai.

Out of them, health conditions of Sorokhaibam Rinenkanta and Yumkhaibam Pratap have deteriorated, Nandakishore said.

A late report informed that Rinenkanta, Pratap, Anand and Binoy were taken to JNIMS by volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society this evening as their health conditions deteriorated.

Other candidates present at the protest site said that four fellow candidates would join the indefinite hunger strike tomorrow. They said that they would continue their agitation until their demands are fulfilled.