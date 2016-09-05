Holiday declared for educational institutes Curfew imposed around Assembly

IMPHAL, Sep 4: In view of the JCILPS’ demand to pass a fresh Bill for protection of indigenous peoples of Manipur during the ongoing session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and BJP’s announcement to storm the House tomorrow over the State Government’s decision to cancel the recruitment process of Constables in Manipur Police, curfew has been imposed in and around the State Assembly complex.

Moreover, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Imphal East and Imphal West District Magistrates have imposed curfew within one Km of the Assembly complex with effect from this midnight till the end of the House session.

With Chief Minister O Ibobi in the chair, a high level meeting was held this evening.

Later in the night, the Chief Secretary issued an order which declared holiday in all the schools and colleges of the State although tomorrow is Teachers’ Day, informed an official source.