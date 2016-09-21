MoS reviews NFSA implementation

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution CR Chaudhary today assured that National Food Security Act beneficiary cards for those who had recently submitted their names will be issued within two months.

The MoS, who was on a one-day visit to the state, was speaking to media persons on the sideline of a review meeting with state officials of both the CAF and PD and FCI on the issue of NFSA implementation in the state. The meeting was held at Imphal Hotel.

The minister said during the meeting, he discussed various problems of the state in the implementation of the Act with state officials.

He elaborated that it was earlier identified that the NIC had made some errors while uploading the beneficiary lists which resulted in delay of card distribution, but now the issue has been looked into and solved.

He said verification of the list of new beneficiaries whose names have been uploaded will be completed soon and their cards will be distributed within two months.

He said he was apprised by the state CAF and PD officials that the state needs more quantity of wheat, and as such the centre will provide the required quantity of wheat to the state.

The MoS continued 90 percent of all issues regarding the transporters unloading and transportation charges have been fixed. However, around 10 percent of their issues are yet to be looked into.

The meeting was attended by CAF and PD state minister Ksh Biren.

Chaudhary landed at the state capital around 9:15am and left for the national capital around 3:55pm in an Indigo flight.