MU indecision delays admission, PG classes

Manipur University authority’s indecision on the quantum of reservation in admission for SC and ST has delayed admission to master’s degree courses and also commencement of this year’s academic session.

The academic session was slated to start in July. But, because of the problems over reservation of SCs and STs admission process is yet to be completed.

Before becoming a central university in 2005, Manipur University had followed the state reservation norm of 31 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 2 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC).

The university continued to follow the state reservation policy till the session 2008.

However, with the implementation of Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act the university followed the reservation policy provided by the Act as 15 per cent for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST and 2 per cent for OBC beginning the academic session 2009-10.

The change of reservation norms led to litigations and Manipur high court directed 2 per cent reservation for SC, 31 per cent for ST and 17 per cent for OBC in accordance with the amendment of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act in 2012 and this policy was adopted during the academic session 2014-15 and 2015-16.

However, the UGC directed the university to follow the Central reservation policy. Accordingly, the academic council of the university adopted during its meeting on May 30 this year to follow the policy adopted by the UGC.

This decision attracted a contempt of court case for violating the norms fixed by the high court. In the meantime the UGC again reminded the university on June 3 this year to follow the Central norms of 15 per cent for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST and 2 per cent for OBC.

Sources said the university authorities could not take a decision on the reservation policy as there are different interpretations on the amended reservation act.

The sources said the merit list of the candidates seeking first year master’s degree courses was already out. However, the selection list could not be notified because of the controversy over the reservation policy.

“So far no decision has been taken on the reservation policy to be followed. However, a decision is likely very soon and the selection list with reservation seats is likely to be issued soon,” a source in the university said.

The delay in admission angers the applicants. They demanded that the university should not delay further in deciding the rate of reservations for the three categories of applicants.

“There has been nearly two months’ delay in the admission and commencement of classes. There is the apprehension that we will lose the precious academic year. The university should take a decision,” one of the applicants said.

Sections of the university teachers also urged the state government to take up the matter with the Union Human Resource Development ministry so as to find a solution to the reservation issue.