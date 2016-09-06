No change in Govt’s stance to pass Bill: Ibobi

IMPHAL, Sep 5: Although the Bill prepared anew by the Government for protection of indigenous peoples of the land was not tabled in the State Assembly today, Chief Minister O Ibobi maintained that the State Government has not changed its stance to table the Bill in the House.

Speaking at the floor of the Assembly today, the Chief Minister said that everyone is aware about the popular demand to introduce a mechanism like Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) which is enforced in neighbouring Nagaland and Mizoram.

The State Government introduced the Protection of Manipur Peoples Bill and the Bill was passed by the State Assembly on August 31 last year.

The Bill was sent to the Governor and the Governor forwarded it to the President of India. But the President rejected the Bill.

Again, the State Government prepared the Manipur Regulation of Non-Local People Bill 2016 after consultation with experts including leading lawyers of the Supreme Court, Ibobi stated.

Manipur is inhabited by several communities. The draft Bill was placed in the public domain with an invitation to all citizens to give their opinions and suggestions on the Bill by August 24.

In response, the Government received 91 opinions/suggestions including one from MLA L Ibomcha and all the suggestions and opinions were examined, said the Chief Minister.

In the meantime, JCILPS came up with another draft Bill and they demanded that their Bill should be passed in place of the one prepared by the Government.

The Bill prepared by JCILPS was named the Regulation of Non-Manipuri Peoples Bill 2016 and the Government has been examining the Bill, Ibobi informed the House.

Although the Government asked citizens to submit their opinions and suggestions by August 24, the JCILPS submitted their Bill on August 29.

The Government has been taking some time as it is determined to make the Bill acceptable to all communities of the State.

Another session of the State Assembly can be convened after the ongoing session is adjourned sine die once the Bill is thoroughly examined so that the same is tabled and passed in the Assembly, Ibobi stated.

Notably, an order issued by Special Secretary (Home) M Yaiskul said that there were many variations between the Bill prepared by the Government and the one submitted by the JCILPS and there was a need to consult all stake holders once again and as such the Bill could not be tabled in the Assembly which ended today.