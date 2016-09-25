Political Maneuvers

The recent witness of politicians severing ties with their own parties and joining other political parties ahead of the much-anticipated 11th State Assembly Election likely to be held in February is not surprising. Politics as a whole is unpredictable so are politicians. Literally, politics is the process of making decisions applying to all members of each group. It refers to achieving and exercising positions of governance – organized control over a human community, particularly a state. Furthermore, politics is the study or practice of the distribution of power and resources within a given community as well as the interrelationship between communities. Informal politics is understood as forming alliances, exercising power and protecting and advancing particular ideas or goals. Notably, this includes anything affecting one’s daily life, such as the way an office or household is managed, or how one person or group exercises influence over another. Informal politics is typically understood as everyday politics, hence the idea that “politics is everywhere”. A political party is a political organisation that typically seeks to attain and maintain political power within government, usually by participating in electoral campaigns, educational outreach or protest actions. Parties often espouse an expressed ideology or vision bolstered by a written platform with specific goals, forming a coalition among disparate interests.

With the State Assembly Election coming closer, people have been witnessing unprecedented political dramas for reasons best known to them. The joining of veteran Congress MLA Y Irabot, sitting MLA of Khurai Assembly Constituency, O Joy, ex- MPP MLA of Langthabal and N Mangi, ex-CPI MLA of Kumbi Assembly Constituency in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a clear indication of how politics is vulnerable to uncertainty and unpredictability. It was speculated that the Congress suffered a setback when one of its outspoken MLAs Y Irabot decided to leave the party to join the its arch rival BJP which is gaining momentum with the joining of many opposing party leaders and members into its fold. But the reigning Congress did a comeback with the unexpected joining of four Trinamool MLAs in the party, strengthening its bastion ahead of the decisive polls. Interestingly, the MLAs in the past were quick in attacking the ruling government over ranges of social issues mainly implementation of Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) or similar Act in the state to protect the indigenous people from the unchecked entry of outsiders. According to the party state president Thounaojam Shyamkumar, Trinamool MPs refused to take up the issue in the Parliament, contending that the party has no concern for the people of Manipur. In 2012, six Trinamool candidates were elected to the State Assembly. Three of them were disqualified by the House Speaker Th Lokeshwar Singh in 2015. But one was allowed to attend the House. Regardless of all the happenings surrounding the political gimmicks, it is up to the people to ascertain the unwarranted developments and decide whom to choose as their representatives and entrust faith in them through their valuable vote in the election of which the countdown has begun.

Leader Writer: Lourembam Rakesh