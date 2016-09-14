RIMS foundation day

IMPHAL, Sep 13: Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) will celebrate its 45th foundation day tomorrow.

Established as Regional Medical College, Imphal in 1972 and renamed as Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, the institute caters to the healthcare needs of the country particularly the North East region.

The institute also imparts undergraduate (MBBS) and Post Graduate (MD/MS/MCh) education to the medical students, said a statement.

RIMS trains personnel in all the important branches of medical specialities and Dental and Nursing. The institute is affiliated to Manipur University, Canchipur and is an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The institute has produced 3117 MBBS doctors and 1339 MD/MS postgraduate doctors as on March 31, 2016 in different specialities including super speciality (MCh), Departments of Urology and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

A total of 45 M Phil scholars in Clinical Psychology have been produced. A total of 29 gold medals and 75 institutional awards are conferred to meritorious students every year.

The institute undertakes various research activities and projects in different specialities. The institute also organizes seminars, conferences, workshops and CMEs in various departments from time to time.

The outpatient department (OPD) and inpatient department of the institute have been rendering yeomen service to the patients of the region in its 1074 bedded hospital.

Moreover, the institute has medline access from WHO, Telemedicine centre, Regional Medical Library and Advanced Hospital Management System, the statement added.