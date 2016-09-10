Roger murder case Last prosecution witness appears

IMPHAL, Sep 9: The last prosecution witness of Irom Roger alleged murder case appeared before District and Sessions Court, Imphal West today.

After his appearance, CBI closed production of prosecution witnesses from their side.

Prime accused Nongthombam Ajay s/o Heingang AC MLA N Biren of Luwangshangbam was also present at the Court during today’s trial conducted under Sessions trial case number 3/12/15/13/55/2013 with ref RC 2 (s) 2011 CBI with reference to FIR number 131 (3) 2011 of Singjamei police station under Section 309 and 27 Arms Act.

After the examination of witness number 60, CBI pleaded the Court to close production of prosecution witnesses from their side.

Later, the Court fixed October 5 as the date for examining the accused under Section 313 CrPC.

In this regard, the Court asked the CBI and defence counsels to assist the Court in preparing relevant questions to be raised against accused N Ajay.

In the last trial hearing of the case, Pushpanjali, then SDPO of Lamphel police station and investigating officer of the case was examined and discharged from the trial.

It may be mentioned that a few days after the daylight alleged murder of Irom Roger during Holi festival in 2011, the State Cabinet decided to hand over the case to CBI.

The Central investigating agency then took up an FIR under Section 302/34 and 27 Arms Act.

After CBI submitted charge sheet, charges were framed against him before the Court against prime accused Nongthombam Ajay in June 2012.

CBI also submitted a list of 70 prosecution witnesses for the trial of the case.

Ajay’s four associates – Soram Raju of Nagamapal Soram Leirak, Bachaspatimayum Roshinikumar Sharma alias Tolly of Brahmapur Thangapat Mapal, Thongbam Anilkumar alias Dhurba of Thangmeiband Maisnam Leikai and Puyam Sidhartha alias Boy of Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai Oinam Thingel Leirak – had been discharged from the case by the Court citing insufficient evidence in May 2012.

Irom Roger s/o Irom Lokendro was allegedly shot dead after a road rage along Tiddim road on May 20.