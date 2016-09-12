Singjamei JAC fetes Kh Ratan

IMPHAL, Sep 11 : The JAC constituted against the declaration of former JCILPS convenor Khomdram Ratan as a wanted man (Singjamei JAC) today organised a grand felicitation programme for Khomdram Ratan at Ibudhou Wangpurel Khana Chaoba Haraobung, Akampat.

Apart from feting Khomdram Ratan, students of various schools in Singjamei area who had participated in the relay hunger strike launched by Singjamei JAC were also felicitated by late Sapam Robinhood’s father Sapam Romesh.

Floral tribute was paid to Sapam Robinhood during the function.

Addressing the gathering, Khomdram Ratan said, “I was punished by the State Government for working to safeguard the indigenous people of the State. However, I was able to bear all the unfair treatment because of the undying support and love of all the people of Manipur.

“Despite all the hurdles, I will continue to work alongside the people to ensure the Inner Line Permit System is implemented in the State. Sacrifice of Sapam Robinhood shall not go in vain,” Khomdram Ratan declared.

He further said, “I was not afraid to talk to the State Government regarding our demand to enforce ILP in Manipur since this is what we, as the indigenous people of Manipur, require to uphold our identity.

However, I was a little anxious of what to say to the people after discussing the matter with the State Government because I, who represent all the sections of indigenous people, should not let the State Government’s response discourage us.”

He added that he had already made up his mind to work for the cause of the indigenous people of Manipur. Therefore, he would readily sacrifice everything for the greater good of the indigenous people.

The programme was also attended by the JAC convenor Th Subhachandra, Nupi Samaj general secretary Th Ramani, JCILPS women’s wing former convenor Lourembam Nganbi, JCILPS women’s wing co-convenor Bala Leima, Mapi Council president M Bimol, IPSA president Chingkhei, Robinhood Foundation chairman Ch Hemchand, AMSU general secretary Manjit Sarangthem and other organisation leaders.