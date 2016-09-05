Sonowal vows to seal ‘porous’ Indo-Bangla border in Assam

On the last leg of his two-day visit of the Indo-Bangla border at Mankachar sector, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said a lot needs to be done to seal the porous Indo-Bangla border and end illegal entry of foreigners.

Sonowal toured Dewaner Alga under Hasichar Border Outpost and vowed to take an exhaustive and all—inclusive step on war footing towards sealing the border.

“A lot needs to be done to seal the ‘porous’ border areas in sync with the expectations of the people of Assam.

The BJP-led regime in the state attaches topmost priority to seal the Indo—Bangla border to make Assam free from illegal foreigners,” he said in a statement.

Sonowal said sealing of the border has been a long-cherished dream of all sections of people of Assam to insulate the state from illegal immigrants.

“We also seek cooperation from all sections of the people to fortify our international borders, including Karimganj, and create a protective shield against all cross-border movements like smuggling,” he said.

The Chief Minister took a ride by steamer on the Brahmaputra along the riverine border to get a first hand view of the status of the international border that the state shares with Bangladesh.