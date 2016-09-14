ST status demand for Meiteis/Meeteis Mass rally arrangements nearly finalised

IMPHAL, Sep 13: Arrangements for the scheduled mass rally to be staged on September 18 to press the demand for the inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in ST list are nearing completion, said Coordinating Body of Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, Manipur (CBSTDCM) Publicity Committee convenor W Ananda.

In a statement, Ananda said that Organising Committee, Volunteers Committee, Transport Committee, Finance Committee and Publicity Committee had submitted preliminary reports regarding these arrangements during a joint meeting held today.

He said that 1000 volunteers would assist these committees in carrying out different tasks for the rally.

Apart from the transport services arranged by local organisations, 86 different transporters’ bodies had been requested to bring people from different areas to the rally venue, Ananda said.

10 ambulances provided by different Government and private hospitals would be put on stand-by for medical emergencies, he said and added that a medical aid facility would also be opened at Khuman Lampak main stadium for the convenience of the rallyists.

Regarding publicity, Ananda said that 30 loud speakers would be installed at Khuman Lampak and the whole event would be captured in three video cameras for deferred live telecasts on ISTV and Impact TV.

Ananda also said that necessary arrangements had been made for providing adequate drinking water to rallyists as well.

Regarding the proposed signature campaign, Ananda said that transporters had been entrusted to collect signatures while bringing people to the rally venue.

Anybody who misses the rally may append signature later, he added.

Ananda said that all the private vehicles would park at NCC ground while people coming along with their vehicles should park at ISBT and Dingku road.

The Publicity Committee convenor further said that banners and placards embossed with different slogans would be extensively used during the rally.

Stating that the rally would be flagged off from THAU ground at 10.30 am, Ananda urged the public to cease their daily occupational activities from 10.30 am to 2 pm to take part in the rally.

Ananda said that CBSTDCM had already urged all the organisations of the State not to call bandh or blockade on the day through the media.

He said that they had also requested the Government Departments to postpone the interviews earlier scheduled for the day.

Ananda urged the public to participate in the rally and make it a grand success.