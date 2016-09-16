State Govt likely to lose NFSA rice quota

IMPHAL, Sep 15: With the State Government unable to lift 18700 quintals of rice from FCI out of the total quantity of rice allotted to the State for the month of July under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the State Government is likely to lose the same quantity of rice.

According to information received from CAF&PD Department, the State Government approached Imphal Regional office of FCI and sought 15 days’ additional time for lifting the 18700 quintals of rice which could not be lifted in time but the State Government again failed to lift the same quantity of rice during the extended period.

Subsequently, the State Government approached the Guwahati Zonal Office of FCI seeking a second extension for another 15 days. But the State Government could not lift the rice during the second extension too.

The State Government then approached the Government of India with an appeal to extend the time period for lifting the rice but there has been no response so far.

Instead of giving any extension, the Government has sought a report from FCI Manipur on why the State Government could not lift its monthly quota of rice in time, conveyed the source.

The State Government of Manipur cited bandhs and blockades when it approached the FCI regional and zonal offices and the Government of India seeking extension of time periods given for lifting the 18700 quintals of rice.

Despite citing these reasons, the Government of India is still asking reasons for the State Government’s failure to lift the rice.

As queried by the Government, FCI Manipur replied that the FCI godown was kept open on all days including holidays but the State Government did not come to lift the rice.

The Government of India’s query and the FCI Manipur’s reply have landed CAF&PD Department in a quandary, informed the source.

Nonetheless, extension godowns of different districts were renovated and they were stocked with rice to the full capacities at the initiative of the CAF&PD Minister.

There are no more spaces for stocking additional quantity of rice. The problem is inability to distribute rice.

Rice cannot be distributed to the beneficiaries as distribution of NFSA ration cards is still incomplete, conveyed the source.