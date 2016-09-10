Students bid to storm CM bungalow foiled, many injured

IMPHAL, Sep 9 : After a large number of students from different schools located in Imphal East district tried to storm the Chief Minister’s bungalow today, scores of students suffered injuries after a scuffle ensued with police personnel.

A large number of students from the Royal Academy of Science, Wangkhei; Pioneer Academy, Palace Compound; and Brighter Academy, New Checkon tried to storm the Chief Minister’s bungalow at the initiative of Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS), Students Wing, demanding implementation of Inner Line Permit System in Manipur. They raised a number of slogans demanding the State Govt to introduce a new mechanism to save the indigenous people of the State.

Students of Royal Academy of Science and Pioneer Academy upon reaching Remedy Hospital, Konung Mamang, a large number of police personnel tried to stop the students by putting up barricades along their path, but the determined students overpowered the police. The agitating students were joined by more students from Brighter Academy strengthening them considerably.

Left with no other choice, police personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the agitating students .

A tense confrontation broke out as the students led by members JCILPS Students Wing were not ready to back off. The protesting students retaliated with stones and in the scuffle scores of students sustained serious injuries.

Md Fazal of DM College of Commerce, Angom Suranjit of Pioneer Academy, Rojit Elangbam of Brighter Academy, Sarangthem Rushdev Meetei, Borish Chanam, Laishram Sheityajit, Jesita Lourembam, Kanga-bam Lamjingbi Chanu, Thokchom Joshirembi, Amakcham Pinky Chanu, Leishangthem Rosita, P Amarjit Singh, Takhelambam Sampras, Gruijingam Guizailiu and Sarangthem Khwaingamba Meitei of Royal Academy of Science sustained injuries.

On the other hand, demanding enforcement of Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) or a similar mechanism in Manipur, students of DAV Public School, Sangakpham and Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School took out protest rally from Sangakpham to Chingmeirong today.

Throughout the course of the rally, police kept a strict vigil so as to thwart any untoward incident.

Even as police first raised objections against the rally, the two sides somehow came to an understanding and the students were allowed to march up to Eastern Motors, Chingmeirong.

When police prohibited the students from marching any further, they squatted on Imphal-Dimapur highway at Sangakpham junction.

Again, when police asked the agitating students not to block the highway, a brief confrontation broke out but there was no ugly incident.

The students shouted slogans like “Enforce ILPS in Manipur”, “Convene Assembly again and pass a fresh Bill”, “Save indigenous peoples of Manipur” etc.