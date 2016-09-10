Wakf Board office torched

IMPHAL, Sep 9: Anguished by the Government’s failure to pay salaries for 30 months, members of the All Manipur Madrassa Modernization Teachers’ Welfare Association today set afire some portions of the Wakf Board office located at Hatta, Imphal East.

The association has been demanding payment of the due salaries before Idul-Zuha festival which falls on September 12.

They also locked the Muslim Girls’ Hostel located nearby apart from vandalising some doors and windows.

The association’s vice-president Phundreimayum Abdul Jabbar said that they sealed the office of Wakf Board and they have been staging different forms of protest demonstration since September 3.

Aggrieved by the Government’s failure to give any response, the teachers and staff set afire some portions of the Wakf Board office today.

However, no major damage was done to the office on account of timely intervention by police. The padlock which locked the Muslim Girls’ Hostel was also later broke open by police.

Meanwhile, the All Manipur Muslim Girls Students’ Union has condemned the arson and vandalism at the Manipur Muslim Girls hostel.

Speaking to media persons at Hatta this evening, All Manipur Muslim Girls Students’ Union president Rukshar Choudhury said that no one should target girl students and their hostel. She also appealed to the Wakf Board CEO and the hostel’s warden to take necessary measures so as to ward off any disturbances to the girl students staying in the hostel.

All Manipur Muslim Students’ Organisation, Imphal East district committee president Sheikh Yaima too appealed to all concerned not to create any disturbances to students staying in the hostel.