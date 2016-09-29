World Tourism Day at Mapao Zingsho Village

World Tourism Day 2016 celebrated at Mapao Zingsho, a Tangkhul village located under Saikul assembly constituency in Senapati district of Manipur on September 27, 2016. The celebration was organised by the Manipur Tourism Department as a part of the World Tourism Day celebration throughout the world by United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

“Mapao Zingsho Village is a small village in the Senapati District of Manipur located 16 kms away from Imphal with a total population of 684 in numbers. The village is one of the cleanest villages in Northeast India, even awarded for being the cleanest village. Mapao Zingsho village is a heritage and asset of the state, with the natural beauties and uniqueness of the village. In Mapao village, tidying up is a ritual that everyone from young to old takes very seriously.

Mapao is one of the oldest village in Manipur, dated back during the reign of Nongda Lairen Pakhangba 33AD – 150 AD that the village had existed by then.

During the WWII, the village became a great battlefield as it was convenient place for warfare. The old road alignments constructed by the Britishers during the war are still there till date and can be seen from the present Mapao Zingsho.

One can also get a scenic view of Koubru range in the north, Imphal Valley in the south, Pangei, Sainik, Sambei, Chingkhu, Tangkham Khundrakpam, Yumnam Khunou, Sawombung in the south east and Sekmai, Leimakhong, Kanglatongbi, Motbung in the west.

There is also a Suring (Tunnel) at the top of Mapao which leads directly to the palace of Maharaja where as per to the oral history that has been passed down, pigeon was used as the messenger to carry messages through this Surung (Tunnel). A small temple had been constructed by our forefathers to offer pujas at the spot where this particular Surung (Tunnel) is located.”

The theme of this year’s World Tourism Day 2016 celebration is “Tourism for All- Promoting Universal Accessibility”.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Parliamentary Secretary M. Prithviraj Singh, local MLA Yamthong Haokip, Chief secretary O. Nabakishore singh, Consul General of Govt. of India to Guangzhou, China, Sailas Thangal, Consultant to the Govt. of Manipur R.K. Nimai Singh, Addl. CEO and former Secretary Tourism Nidhi Mani Tripathy, Special Secretary Tourism N. Ashok Kumar, DC Senapati C. Arthur and director Tourism N. Bandana devi attended the function as chief guest, president, guest of honour and special invitees respectively.

Some of the photos captured by Laishram Ranbir