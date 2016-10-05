5 Startups To Watchout In Northeast India

Explainer Guru is an animation startup that creates interesting, informative, unique and engaging animated videos.

Northeast India is the eastern-most region of India. It comprises the contiguous Seven Sister States (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura), and the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

Earlier this part of India was left alone by rest of the nation. But now, as the startup ecosystem is rising aggressively, this region has attracted a lot of startups. This region is actually filled with multi-skilled individuals who have come up with their innovations.

Here is a list of 5 such promising startups based in Northeast India.



STARTUP NAME: The Sui Generis Inc.

FOUNDER: Ragesh Keisham

FOUNDED ON: 21st August 2011

DESCRIPTION: This Manipur based startup is one of the pioneers in starting a Green Industrial Revolution in the State of Manipur where the main aim is to restore the present economical condition which is prevailing in the state by utilizing the already available resources and manufacture world class products.

The Sui Generis Inc. is manufacturing its products under strict Research & Development in collaboration with world class laboratories viz. FICCI Research and Analysis Center, New Delhi, NAFA Research Institute, Pune, etc. Their first product line, The Sui Generis CC Tea has three varieties i.e. CC Tea Granules, CC Tea Tea Bags and CC Tea Mini pack. This is a medicinal green tea which has changed the drinking habit of the users considering the improvement in their health. The Firm is focusing to promote more high quality product lines and introduce a service sector industry with the aim of generating more employment for the stranded youths and the underprivileged women in the most least developed state of India – Manipur.

STARTUP NAME: Explainer Guru

FOUNDERS: A bunch of creative people

FOUNDED IN : 2013

DESCRIPTION: Explainer Guru is an animation startup that creates interesting, informative, unique and engaging animated videos. The startup believes in making ideas to reach their target audience. Entrepreneurs planning to pitch their business idea to investors, sellers wanting their customers to understand more about a product and companies who want to improve their brand visibility can use the services of Explainer Guru. It is an animation startup that has a proven record in the industry. Their videos are unique, engaging and they tell great stories.

If you have a business idea that you want to pitch to your investors, a product that you want your users to understand and adopt, or if you just need your company brand to be more visible, in this super crowded digital world. Get in touch with them. And they’ll make things happen for you through the magic of some amazing explainer videos. They are based in Bangalore and Imphal.

STARTUP NAME: AWE RIDES

FOUNDERS: Rahul Sharma and Partha Saikia

FOUNDED ON: 28th July 2016

DESCRIPTION: Awe Rides, short for Awesome Rides, is one-of-its-kind service. It is a car and bike rental company running operations in Guwahati, Pune and Chandigarh. It is a cool service for tourists planning to explore the North Eastern region.

At Awe Rides you can rent any vehicle you want to whether a car, or a bike or a scooty (that too from a variety of options) and the most awesome news is that they won’t charge you any security deposits. Currently they are operational in Guwahati, the gateway to North East and you can enjoy their services to explore North East India, be it Tawang in Arunachal, Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland or Kaziranga and Majuli in Assam.

They are also operational in Chandigarh and you can rent bikes and cars for your road trip to Leh Ladhak, Shimla or Manali. You can enjoy their services in Pune to visit the near by locations be it Lonavla, Goa or Mahabaleshwar.

STARTUP NAME: FEEROL FASHION

FOUNDER: Bina

FOUNDED IN: 15th Sept. 2013

DESCRIPTION: Feerol Fashion is an online fashion store based out of Imphal. The entrepreneurs behind Feerol Fashions call themselves passionate fashion lovers and take their love for fashion to other people. They have a wide range of fashion goods which are all priced affordably. Apart from selling men’s and women’s fashion products, they also have brands from NE listed in their website.

They are super passionate about fashion in real life. They carry a strong fashion sense and would like to reach out to the real public in different corners. The firm claims that their collection stands very different from the online shops available today. Check out yourself on varieties of fashion accessories. They simple believe in fashion being a passion and Feerol Fashions is there to provide you exactly that !!

STARTUP NAME: AROHAN

FOUNDED IN: 2006

DESCRIPTION: Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd is eastern India’s largest microfinance institution operating in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, offering financial inclusion products to the under-served, with over five lakh clients and counting.

Arohan Financial Services (P) Limited started off in 2006 with initial support from Bellwether, and then from India Financial Inclusion Fund and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. Arohan started its operations by offering micro-loans in West Bengal, and then expanded to Bihar and Assam. In Sep’12, IntelleCash, an incubation/capacity building company invested to take a controlling stake in Arohan along with Aavishkaar Goodwell, a microfinance focused fund. With this investment, the first formal example of consolidation in the Indian microfinance sector, Arohan is now an integral part of the Intellecap Group which has over 10 years of business consulting, investment banking and research & events experience in development sector in India.

Source: Business World