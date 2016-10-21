File criminal case against TR Zeliang: O Joy

The state BJP leader, O Joy, coming down heavily against Nagaland Chief Minister, TR Zeliang’s speech at Yaikongpao, Senapati yesterday, has demanded that the state government should file criminal case against him.

O Joy was speaking at a press conference held at the Nityaipat Chuthek office of BJP here today. He maintained that the Nagaland Chief Minister’s speech was unconstitutional, and deemed to incite hatred among communities. BJP will fight to protect the territorial boundary of the state, he added.

He expressed surprise on the part of the state government to declare Zeliang as the state guest, whose purpose of visit was clearly mentioned in the invitation card of the function held yesterday. “The word ‘south Nagaland’ is starkly mentioned in the card and it is unfortunate that the state government has given consent without any reaction”, he said.

Th Bishwajit, MLA Thongju, said the government is already aware of the circulation of the said invitation card of the function held in connection with the agenda of ‘South Nagalim’, but it has been maintaining silence unfortunately.

N Biren, former MLA who recently joined the party said BJP will never compromise on the issue of territorial integrity of Manipur. He further alleged that the Congress party has been paying lip-service as far as protection of the state boundary is concerned.

He continued that there is no restriction for the Chief Minister of Nagaland to propagate cultural identity in any part of the state, but he must be cautious not to disturb its political boundary.

N Mangi spokesperson of BJP said that the state Chief Minister must convene a Cabinet meeting on the matter and resolutely express condemnation over the statement of Zeliang. The state must be firm on its stand in dealing with such divisive element, like the way it had been during NSCN-IM leader Muivah’s attempt visit into the state, he added.

Source: Imphal Free Press