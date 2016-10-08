Hemochandra plays down Biren exit

Forest and Environment minister Irengbam Hemochandra today played down the resignation of senior party legislators from the party and said despite their leaving, he is confident the Congress will not be weakened in the state.

Hemochandra told media persons the party is hopeful that some political leaders will also be joining the party soon.

Reacting to the resignation of Nongthombam Biren Singh from both the party and the state Assembly, the minister said Biren is an individual who has worked wholeheartedly for the state.

We have worked together on several state issues, Hemochandra said, and added, however, his decision to leave the party and join another is altogether his choice and the party has nothing to do with it.

At the same time, the people will soon witness solutions of some burning issues of the state, he said.

However, people have to understand that a state issue cannot be solved in a short period of time and that finding solution takes time because the government has to look into every aspect of the issue before deciding on anything, he said.

The government, he said, understands the people’s aspiration and trying hard to solve all issues at the earliest to bring development and welfare in the state.

Hemochandra was speaking to media persons on the sideline of the renovation and dedication ceremony of Lamjao Pukhri of Singjamei Chingamakha. The function was organised by Renovation Committee of Lamjao Pukhri.

Hemochandra, who is also the local MLA, said the pond is important for the people of the area as it provides water during times of water scarcity.

Renovation of the pond, he said, was taken up following demands from the people.