Hiyangthang Lairembi Temple on “Bor”

IMPHAL, Oct 9: Thousands of devotees from different parts of the State thronged Hiyangthang Lairembi Temple located at Hiyangthang under Imphal West District on the occasion of Bor today.

Since early morning, thousands of the devotees gathered outside the temple complex waiting for their turn to get inside where Sandhi Puja of Mera lunar month of Manipuri calendar was offered at the Temple itself which begins from 05:09:04 pm of October 9, 2016 onwards, as the devotees believe that their wishes would be fulfilled if they get the chance to attend the Puja, commonly known as “Bor”.

The devotees were allowed to move in on group-wise, in local parlance known as POU.