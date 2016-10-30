Hr Sec lecturers demand action against ‘fake’ principal

The All Manipur Government Higher Secondary Lecturers’ Welfare Association has demanded that the state government should take action against Md Nizamuddin, principal of the Khangsillung Higher Secondary School claiming that he used a fake appointment letter as higher secondary lecturer in Mathematics.

Speaking to media persons at a press conference held at the Manipur Press Club, Majorkhul here today, the association’s spokesperson Mutum Jadumani said the association urged the state government to take up appropriate action against Md Nizamuddin at the earliest or the association will have no other option but to approach the Union Human Resource Development minister for intervention.

In a year-long recruitment process in 1987-88 the state government through the Manipur Public Service Commission recruited nearly 300 higher secondary lecturers including nine for mathematics. Out of the nine posts for Mathematics, four teachers were on regular basis, three officiating and two were promotees, he said. But the name of Md Nizamuddin, a resident of Lilong Kendra did not figure in the list of appointed of lecturers, he claimed.

He further said, in October 2015 the association came to know about his fake appointment as his name did not figure in the list of the appointed candidates then but he has been serving by ostensibly producing an appointment order claimed to be issued in April 1988.

Since the nature of his appointment became an open secret, the association informed the government and urged it to take action against him setting a deadline of three months.

As some officials of the vigilance department came to the association seeking relevant documents, we had the belief that the government might have initiated action against him but till now no concrete action is seen, he observed.

The association will not tolerate such fake appointment as it is anti-social and will have far reaching repercussion in our education system, he added.

Stating that approaching the Union HRD minister for intervention would cause embarrassment for the state government, he said the association is urging the state government to take concrete action against the fake appointee at the earliest and avoid awkward situations.

As per the documents made available to the press during the press conference, Md Nizamuddin was promoted to the post of vice-principal vide a government order dated November 26, 2012 and posted at Tamenglong Higher Secondary school. He was again promoted to the post of the principal, Khangsillung Higher Secondary School vide a government order dated March 24, 2015.

Source: Imphal Free Press