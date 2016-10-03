HRD Minister flays Manipur for non-cooperation

Imphal, Oct 3 (IANS) Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javedkar on Monday flayed the Congress government in Manipur for not extending cooperation to the central government.

Talking to reporters at the conclusion of his two-day visit to Manipur, Javedkar said the sports university cannot be constructed and the NH 37 cannot be improved in Manipur as the state government has not extended cooperation.

He promised to expose shortly the dubious role of the Congress government in matters of developmental works.

Referring to the vituperative attacks of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh for the failure to construct the sports university, Javedkar said the government has not allotted land for it though the state government claims to have allotted enough land and some owners had gone to court with the result that no construction works can be done.

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured to spruce up the NH 37 within the first 100 days of the NDA government assuming office, the lifeline is still in a horrible condition.

Nearly 1,000 trucks were stranded as the wobbly bridge over the Makru river cannot withstand the weight of the loaded trucks.

Javedkar said: “Tenders had been floated for the repairing works. However, there is no cooperation from the state government.” Assuring that the NDA government wants to make the NH 37 linking Imphal, the state capital, with Assam by the 222-km-long mountain highway, one of the best in the country, Javedkar said now just 72 km stretch of the highway is yet to be repaired.

He said: “A high-level team will soon visit Manipur to make inquiries into the non-cooperation of the state government. We will expose the dubious role of the Congress Ministry.”

He also announced that he will keep coming to Imphal every 15 days to supervise the developmental works.

News Source: Times of India