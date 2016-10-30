IED explosion rocks Thangal bazaar

An improvised explosive device (IED) was exploded by suspected militants early morning today at Thangal bazaar.

The explosion took place near Majorkhul gate in between a narrow gap between two shops, Mahindra parts dealers and a medical store at around 7.30 am.

As a result of the blast a car (Hyundai Verna) parked near the blast site was partly damaged by splinters. Besides, it also damaged portion of concrete wall and window panes of the nearby buildings. However, no human casualty was inflicted.

Police sources said the IED a medium size was triggered using timer.

Soon after the blast, police cordoned off the area and conducted search operation.

Shoppers who have come to shop for Diwali and Ningol Chakouba at the area were detained and verification was conducted.

But, there was no report of any arrest till the time of filing this report.

Source: Imphal Free Press