Meghalaya CM wants Indian Army to take up surgical strikes against NE militants

Mukul Sangma says that the Central government should be aggressive in dealing with terrorists.

In what could send shock waves to dozens of militant outfits in Northeast India, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Friday asked the Narendra Modi government to launch surgical strikes on militant camps in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Sangma made the comment in the wake of Indian Army’s surgical strikes at terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) which killed about 38 terrorists and two Pakistani soldiers.

“The Centre should deal with the installations of anti-national elements on foreign soil since going beyond the international boundary is not a state subject,” Sangma told media persons while praising the Centre and Indian Army for the surgical strikes across the LoC on September 29.

“Similar situation exists in the North East and beyond the international boundaries of the region. Therefore, the Central government should also act tough against these militants in the north-eastern states,” he added.

The CM went on to say that the government should be aggressive in dealing with terrorists and that surgical operations can be effective.

“Any effective measure resorted to by the security agencies in the interest of the nation have to be welcomed and appreciated,” Sangma said.

The Narendra Modi-led government and Indian Army have been praised for the surgical strikes that foiled terrorists’ attempt to infiltrate into India. It took place a few days after terrorists attacked the heavily-guarded Indian Army Brigade Headquarters at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on September 18 that killed 19 soldiers.

News Source: IBTimes