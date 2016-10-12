MU in deeper quota row dilemma

The mounting pressure on the Manipur University in the wake of MU Academic Council’s ‘disputed’ decision adopted on October 8 has left the authorities in a dilemma.

Rival student groups for and against the Academic Council decision today staged separate sit-in protest demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the Academic Council meeting convened today remained inconclusive.

A day after the exodus of tribal students from MU campus demanding the revocation of Academic Council’s decision the Manipur University Tribal Students’ Union (MUTSU) warned the university not to conduct classes and academic activities unless a concrete assurance to adopt the Central Education Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Act 2012 is adopted by the University.

The tribal student hostellers who are currently taking refuge at the Khuman

Lampak Youth Hostel today staged a sit-in in front of the Hostel.

Speaking to reports Kakai Singsit, spokesperson of the MUTSU said “We no longer believe the university authority until a written assurance is served. They are communal. They defy the instructions of the President Pranab Mukherjee and the High Court directive.”

The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act 2006 reserves only 7.5 percent for admission. The north east states are abundant of tribal population. For this reason the Principal Act was amended as Central Education Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Act 2012.

However the university decided to adopt the 2006 Act, contended that student leader.

“No tribal students will attend class and other academic activities before the matter is resolved. And the university should not conduct the same during our agitation”, opined Kakai.

Similarly, students who are in favour of the October 8 decision of MU Academic Council to follow UGC guidelines of 2006 burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in front of the University in the evening.

Prior to burning the effigy, a group of students belonging to general, SC, OBC also staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the University gate denouncing the alleged interference of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and urging him to respect the decision of the Academic Council.

The protest was a fall out of a report that Chief Minister Okram Ibobi had directed the MU authorities to revoke its October 8 decision.

Following the alleged directive from the CM the Academic Council during its meeting allegedly resolved to send representation to President of India in favour of the tribal students.

Showing their solidarity, meira paibis of the surrounding area of MU also took part in the protest.

The protestors also chanted slogans like “Down down congress”, “Don’t play cheap politics in MU”, and “Respect the decision of Academic Council” etc.

Speaking to media persons at the sidelines of the protest Heman Ricky, finance secretary Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) denounced the interference of Chief Minister in the Central Institution and also disapprove the alleged decision of the Academic Council to send a representation to President of India.

