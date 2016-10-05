Imphal, 05 Oct: Directorate of University and Higher Education, Government of Manipur, hereby notified for information of all bonafide students of Manipur who have already taken admission in various recognized higher educational institutions in India for pursuing Post-Matric Higher Professional Courses/Streams of Studies that they may apply for Fresh and Renewal NEC Stipend and Book-grant for the academic session 2016-17 through online with effect from the 10th of October to the 30th of November, 2016 in the mentioned website of the Directorate of University and Higher Education:

www.highereducationmanipur.gov.in

The minimum qualifying marks for the grant of Stipend as already laid down by NEC are 75% for General/OBC and 60% for SC/ST/Physically Handicapped candidates in the relevant qualifying exams for Diploma, Degree and Post Graduate courses. Failure to furnish correct and complete information required in the format may lead to automatic cancellation of the scholarship. Selected candidates will not be allowed to enjoy double scholarship/stipend.

Last date for submission of the Hard copies to the office through the concerned head of the institution is the 31st of December, 2016. No application will be received after the last date of submission.

The list of enclosures required to be submitted along with the form are:

1. Registration/Application form with the recommendation duly signed by the head of the institution.

2. Recognition letter from the AICTE or equivalent agency.

3. Mark statement of the qualifying examination.

4. P.R.C duly signed by the D.C concerned. (Fresh only)

5. Certificate of OBC/SC/ST duly signed by the competent authority, if any. (Fresh only)

6. Bank Authorization Letter duly signed by the bank authority.

7. Xerox copy of Bank Pass-Book.

8. Xerox copy of Aadhaar card.