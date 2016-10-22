Nicky launches ‘Energy Efficient Nagaland’

Nagaland minister of Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Dr. Neikiesalie Nicky Kire, on Friday launched the “Energy Efficient Nagaland”, under Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme at DC’s Conference Hall, Kohima.

UJALA scheme, energy efficient fans and tube lights programmes are being implemented by Energy Efficient Service Limited (EESL), a JV under the administration of Central Ministry of Power.

According to an official bulletin, in Nagaland, EESL plans to distribute over 25 lakh LED bulbs, 1.5 lakh energy efficient fans and 2.5 lakh tube lights to people on upfront payment. Launching the programme as chief guest, Dr. Nicky switched on the LED bulbs and fans in the Conference Hall of DC Kohima expressed confident that by switching on the LED bulb and fan, it would save the energy in near future. He congratulated the district administration and the EESL Company for having initiated such a programme and expressed confidence that better outcome would prevail in future.

On the occasion, the minister appealed to all the officers from different districts to initiate the programme and move forward in their respective districts to ensure that the whole state was covered with this programme.

Urging every household to take this programme seriously, Dr. Nicky further appealed to all the representatives to go back and introduce it in all the house, wards, colonies and villages so everyone get benefitted.

Further, he added that it would not only reduce the electricity bills but would also help reduce climate change. “Very often we keep blaming the power department without giving them what they fully required,” said Dr. Nicky and added that the power department required heavier transformers as the existing transformers were quite old to take the load.

“Not only the Power Dept but if each department is given its requirements, each department will make a lot of improvements in its respective area” he added.

In his keynote address, the deputy commissioner (DC) Kohima, Rovilatuo Mor, said the district administration has taken up the initiative to tackle with the problem of wide gap between high demand and short supply of power.

He said the grim scenario of power status in Kohima district was that the installed capacity was 24 MVA with 132/33KV (maximum), the demand for power was 26 MV with an increase of 2MV/every year. DC said with the festive season approaching, it was expected to cross 30MV, which he warned would only invite more frequent load-shedding.

He said that the district has taken up the initiative in direct liaise with the EESL for procurement/distribution and installation of highly subsidized LED bulbs/tubes/fans throughout the district.

DC also informed that detail guidelines and modalities had been worked out for implementation of the initiative to avoid any misuse of the subsidized supplies and to achieve positive interest of the public.

He therefore sought cooperation and active partnership of NGOs, local bodies, departments in its implementation.

Informing that the state chief secretary desires the same model of implementation to be carried out in other districts for achieving large scale of power economy for the state, the DC said district administration assured to go all the way to coordinate and assist the implementation in other districts.

He also lauded assistant commissioner Kohima, Reny Wilfred, for rendering the instrumental role in the initiative and also all the administrative officers of the district for their contributions in respective responsibilities.

A brief report on the district initiative towards “Energy Efficient Kohima” was given by assistant commissioner, Reny Wilfred, while technical demonstration and short speech was also given by EESL representative. A vote of thanks was proposed by SDO (C) Sadar Kohima, Kethosituo Sekhose.

The launching programme chaired by ADC Kohima, Lithrongla Tongpi, was attended by chief engineer power, SP Kohima and other government officials including DPDB members, representatives from districts administration, KVC, wards, colonies and LED applicants.

During the launching ceremony, a total number of 50,000 LED bulbs were distributed to all the representatives of wards, colonies and villages under Kohima town and also to some other surrounding villages under Kohima district.

Source: Nagaland Post