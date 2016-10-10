Paban’s ‘Loktak Lairembi’ at IFF Kerala

Haobam Paban Kumar’s debut Manipuri feature film, ‘Loktak Lairembee’ – Lady of the Lake, has been selected for the ‘Indian Cinema Now’ section in the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala, which will be held at Thiruvananthpuram from December 9 to 16, 2016.

The Kerala Chalachitra Academy has released a list of 7 Indian films selected to be screened in the prestigious international film festival. According to a release, films selected for the Indian Cinema Now category are: Bhaapaa Ki Bhayakatha (directed by Paresh Mokashi- Hindi), Chronicles of Hari Harikatha Prasanga (Ananya Kasaravalli-Kannada), Lady of the Lake (Paban Kumar Haobam-Manipuri), Onaatah (Pradip Kurbah- Khaasi) Revelations( Vijay Jayapal-Tamil), Turtle Kaasav (Sunil Sukthankar & Sumitra Bhave-Marathi), and Western Ghats Merku Thodarchi Malai (Lenin Bharathi-Tamil).

It may be mentioned that ‘Loktak Lairembee’ – Lady of the Lake, has had the world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, South Korea (October 6-15), and will have the Indian Premiere at Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival (October 20-27), it said.

Highlighting the synopsis of the storyline, the release said, the 71 minute-long movie tells the story of Tomba who is sick and depressed ever since the authorities burnt his hut after blaming his community for polluting the Loktak Lake. He has confined himself at home and lies idle the entire day, terrified of the possibility that the authorities may return to take whatever he has left.

One morning, Tomba accidentally finds a gun within the biomass. At first he is confused, but slowly, starts enjoying his newfound toy. He becomes aggressive and starts looking for opportunities to use the gun. One day, an old woman knocks at his door in the middle of the night.

Further it said the film is based on a short story – Nongmei written by the Sahitya Akademi awardee, Sudhir Naoroibam. Paban Kumar and Sudhir Naoroibam developed the screenplay of the film

Haobam Paban Kumar who is currently at Busan International Film Festival, South Korea will take up his next venture of Manipuri feature film on ‘Joseph Ki Macha’, a short story penned by the same writer. Joseph Ki Macha has been selected in the Co-Production Market of the Film Bazaar 2016 organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India to be held during the International Film Festival of India 2016 in Goa from November 20 to 28, the release added.

News Source: Imphal Free Press