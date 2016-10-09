Patrol vessel named ‘Rani Gaidinliu’

The latest Inshore Patrol Vessel, IPV of Indian Coast Guard, ICG which has been named as ‘Rani Gaidinliu’ as a tribute to the noted freedom fighter of Manipur, of Zeliangrong community, will be commissioned on October 19, 2016.

In this regard the director general Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh PTM TM Coast Guard head quarter, has invited two BJP Manipur Pradesh leaders, Thounaojam Chaoba convener and Adim Pamei vice-president of state BJP to take part in the commission function.

The invitation further mentioned that the ship will be based at Kishnapatnam and would significantly contribute to the ICGs surveillance capability and coastal security on the eastern seaboard.

Talking to IFP over the phone, Thounaujam Chaoba former Union Minister expressed his happiness on getting the invitation. He said it is a great honour for Manipur and its people.

While Adim Pamei vice-president BJP Manipur unit added that it is moment to be proud of particularly for the Zliangrong community. During the brief conversation over the phone with IFP, he lauded his party leaders and the NDA government for taking such step of naming an IPV after a freedom fighter’s name of Manipur.