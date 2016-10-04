Phuba Khuman Village

Phuba Khuman is also called as “PHYABU” which means the original home of all the PHYAMAI. It is a village in Paomata Tehsil of Senapati District, Manipur. The name Phuba Khuman was given by the Meiteis.

It is located around 40 KM towards east from district head quarters Senapati and 92 KM from Imphal.

Phuba Khuman is one of 20 villages in Paomata block along with villages like Khaikho and Phuba Thapham. It is surrounded by Purul Tehsil towards South , Tadubi Tehsil towards west , Pfutsero Tehsil towards North , Chingai Tehsil towards East.

Paddy rice, maize, potato, cabbage, cereals are the main economic crops of the village where rice is the staple food. Poultry and fishery are common as well.

Young and Old still preserved and followed their traditions, their culture which has been pass through from their ancestors.