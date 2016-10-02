Police officer accused of thrashing cop

IMPHAL, Oct 1: A police officer allegedly thrashed a police Constable at Yairipok Phoudel waiting shed in the night of September 28. The victim Constable has been identified as Thokchom Romen (33) of Sagoltongba Mamang Leikai. He is a Rifleman of 1st IRB but presently attached to Thoubal police commando. Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here today, Romen’s wife Thokchom (O) Nganthoi said that her husband was on duty at Yairipok Phoudel waiting shed along with Rifleman Pebam Shantikumar, Constable Maibam Manglem, Constable Niranjoy and ASI (Probationer) Athokpam Somorjit.

At around 11.30 pm, Thoubal Commando OC Chingtham Anandkumar arrived at the spot and started thrashing Romen. She alleged that the OC was in an inebriated condition when he thrashed Romen. He was admitted to RIMS the next day. As his condition grew worse, he was shifted to Raj Medicity. Nganthoi said that a complaint has been lodged with the DGP and the Thoubal SP regarding the incident. The latter reportedly gave an assurance to enquire into the matter.