Proposed visit of CM welcomed but… Incomplete buildings peeve Jiri CSOs

JIRIBAM, Oct 30 : Though all is set to roll out the red carpet for the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues at Jiribam tomorrow, a number of civil society organisations here have expressed disappointment with the fact that a good number of buildings which the CM will inaugurate are far from being completed.

Ahead of the high profile meeting, representatives of the Jiribam District Demand Committee (JDDC), All Jiribam United Clubs’ Association (AJUCA) and Jiri Development Organisation (JDO) visited the buildings to be inaugurated but they were shocked to see that many of the buildings are still to be completed.

Convenor of JDDC, W Dinesh Meitei said that the Model School which is set to be inaugurated tomorrow is still far from over. Only 50 to 60 pc of the building has been completed till now, he added.

It is the same with the 50 bedded hospital at Uchathol, he said and added that on inspecting they did not see any of the essential machineries being put up.

Save for some beds brought from the Jiribam CHC and some old machineries, nothing was seen, he said further.

Secretary of AJUCA, Y Ibomcha said that the construction work at Model High School is also far from over. No quality was also maintained in the construction works, he said and added that this amounts to slighting the people of Jiribam.

There is nothing to suggest that the offices have been constructed anew, said JDO president, M Hemanta and added that failure to depute the required staff and equipments will make the inauguration of the new offices meaningless.

The Chief Minister who will fly to Jiribam in a chopper is scheduled to inaugurate the Borobekra police station, multi purpose super market complex, sports complex, residential model school, police training centre and a 50 bedded hospital.

Source: The Sangai Express