Public meet on Sadar Hills called on Oct 4

SADAR HILLS, Sep 30 : Joint Action Committee Sadar Hills today called a public meeting over the Sadar Hills issue on October 4 at Kangpokpi town. A source from the JAC Sadar Hills said that the public meeting will be held in an open space at Brig Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi. The source said that since the public meeting will deliberate on the Sadar Hills issue it is very much important for all to participate in the meeting without fail.

The JAC Sadar Hills has also solicited the participation of community wise frontal organization leaders including Kuki, Naga, Meetei and Nepali community in the meeting on October 4. The source further said that transportation will be arranged to and fro in every sub- division, areas and locality for convenience of the public to attend the meeting. Though the JAC source avoided disclosing the agenda of the public meeting, it said that Sadar Hills issue will be deeply deliberated.

While appealing every civil society organizations, JACs and various other organizations of the state to refrain from calling bandh, blockade, strike on October 4, JAC Sadar Hills urged all and sundry not to disturb the proposed meeting in the interest of all community within the district.