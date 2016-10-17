Recruit veterinary officers through MPSC demands AMUVDA

The All Manipur Unemployed Veterinary Doctors Association, AMUVDA has urged the government to initiate swift action of recruiting state veterinary doctors through MPSC to avoid contempt of court and to facilitate healthy competition among the qualified doctors.

According to a statement of the association, the recruitment ban has already been lifted by the state government and has approved 59 sanctioned posts which are currently lying vacant in the department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, as per a Cabinet decision on July 8 this year.

It appealed the authority concerned to initiate necessary steps for direct recruitment through MPSC to avoid further pursuit of contempt proceeding which is still pending in the high court. Further request has been made not to either re-engage or appoint the contract veterinary officers whose services had been terminated on March 1, 2003.

It may be noted that the association time and again has requested the state government by submitting many petitions for conducting recruitment of veterinary officers directly through MPSC, and for lifting the ban and to conduct direct recruitment, it said.

The statement continued that the association approached the high court for appropriate direction in this regard. Accordingly the court in a ruling directed the state government on September 16, 2015 to consider the case of AMUVDA within a period of one month by issuing an appropriate order to that effect, it said.

Therefore the authority concerned is fervently appealed to initiate direct recruitment process of the said 59 veterinary officer post through MPSC by issuing anti appropriate order in the interest of justice, said the release adding that in case the authority fails, necessary measures including contempt proceeding will be further pressed.

Source: Imphal Free Press