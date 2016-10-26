Reservation policy laid down in CEI 2006 and amended in 2012 : HRD Ministry AP Pandey named VC of MU

IMPHAL, Oct 25 : Even as the reservation row in admission to various courses in Manipur University continues, with the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur today asking all ST students who have been short-listed for admission to the varsity to refrain from getting admission, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has today appointed a full time VC in the University.

A communication to this effect was sent to the office of the Registrar, Manipur University by the Union HRD Ministry, CU Bureau today naming Professor Adya Prasad Pandey of the Benaras Hindu University as the new VC of MU.

The new VC will be in office for five years from the date he enters office or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, said the intimation from the Union HRD Ministry.

Significantly Professor Adya Prasad Pandey is from the Department of Economics, BHU where he served as the Head of Department.

Earlier before the appointment of the new VC, the HRD Ministry, Department of Higher Education wrote to the VC-in-charge of Manipur University on October 24 that the “reservation policy in admission has already been laid down by Government of India through the Central Educational Institutions Act, 2006 amended further in 2012. It is learnt that the Manipur University has not so far finalised the admission for various administrative reasons.”

Stating that the “Academic Council or committee/meeting of Deans and Heads of Departments are not competent to take decisions on or change reservation in admissions,’ the written missive from the Union HRD Ministry said, ‘the Academic Council of the University has been taking decision in the admission policy prescribed by the Government of India on their own.’

The Union HRD Ministry also asked the University to send a comprehensive proposal containing all the papers relating to actions taken by the University as well as the different orders of various Courts related to the issue, so that a proposal is referred to the Ministry of Law for their advice in this matter to avoid further delay, litigations and complications in the interests of the students, said the written missive.

Stating that the Ministry will try to convey the decision as quickly as possible, the Union HRD Ministry asserted, ‘till such time, the University may not take any decision in the admissions for the current year 2016-2017.

