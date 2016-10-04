Residents of Phuba – a village in Senapati district, not happy with state government

“Numerous memorandums have been submitted pleading government authority to repair this road but no authority turns up to fulfill our plea. The road is in the most deteriorated condition and neither the government authority nor anybody from the center is listening to our grievances. Now, we are left with no choice but to generate our own resource to make this road motorable, as this is our only lifeline”- Perhaps the most commonly heard words from people of the state, but this time Dizii Maithai,

Village Chief of Phuba of Senapati district said this in state of anguished to this journalist.

Indeed, crores of rupees had been sanctioned to repair the road however, no work for repairmen has been seen taken up. At the same time the villagers expressed their anguished over the negligence of either the district administration or the local MLA Alexender Pao.

“The SDC, MLA or any other government authorities had ever come to take stock of the conditions of the roads or to look into how the villagers are struggling hard for survival

Phuba is not only the Village, but around 60 others villages in and around the area are suffering due to government negligence. The village is just around 90 Kilometers from Imphal and around 60 Km from from Senapati District Head Quarter and it comes under Paomata Tehsil. The road the Phuba village Chief was talking about is called Maram –Maiba- Phuba- Khuman road and is state high ways which also connect Ukhrul district Headquarter.

Phuba Villages has many tourist attraction places with breathtaking landscapes, amazing waterfalls (Ngaipai-Ngaipou-Siibu Waterfall), spectacular water streams, explore and unexplored caves and many. The Villages also celebrate various traditional festivals and one such festival which is worth mentioning is “PAOKI Plantation Festival”- a grand festival of the Poumai Tribe.

Due to the pathetic road condition, many people cannot visit to have a glimpse of the Phuba villages and its traditional authenticity. The Heaven like beauty of Phuba village still remain obscured to many people including citizens of the state.

“We no more trust the government, now it is left with no choice but to repair the road with our own resource”, said a villager.

They had tried, repaired it once but the to and fro of heavy vehicles again brings to the similar deplorable condition. Now the condition of the road is in most pathetic condition that villagers take risk everyday in travelling to the road and never argued on the demand for fare by the transporters at their will.

This journalist witness several hazardous potholes and mudslide prone areas. Many fatalities have occurred in the past due to road mishaps as availing of medical attention has become an arduous task because of the worsening condition.

Of the entire stretch of the highway, only a few km long stretches Imphal to Maiba Village is in a better condition. But beyond Maiba Village till Phuba Khuman Village, the road is filled up with pot-holes and is in the most pathetic condition making it even unsuitable for pedestrians thereby causing lots of inconveniences to transporters and passengers.

In rainy season villagers face the worst.

Phuba Khuman village has a population of around 8000 peoples. There are about 900 households.

Paddy, maize, potato, cabbage, cereals are the main economic crops of the village where rice is the staple food.

Poultry and fishery are common as well.