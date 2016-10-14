Scribe deposes in murder case

Journalist Ratan Luwangcha, today deposed before the district and sessions, Judge Imphal West, M Manojkumar Singh, in the murder case of Imphal Free Press junior sub-editor, Konsam Rishikanta.

Ratan Luwangcha, Prosecution Witness (PW) number 38, was a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) in the aftermath of the alleged murder of Konsam Rishikanta.

Ratan was the associate editor of Hueiyen Lanpao local daily at the time of the incident.

During the hearing, the journalist submitted that the SIT team of the journalists’ union conducted a spot inspection of the site from where the victim was found near Sangai’s second home Iroisemba.

The team during their inspection recovered two bullet heads, blood stain, scalp and took photographic evidence of the items, he said adding that the same were handed over to the concerned police station.

The Court fixed the next hearing of the case on November 15.

The main accused of the case Herojit today physically appeared before the judge.

The CBI filed a chargesheet against two individuals including Th Herojit, the main accused of the July 23, 2009 BT road fake encounter case; in connection with the murder of Rishikanta. The other accused against whom charge-sheet was also filed in the case has been acquitted from the case.

Source: Imphal Free Press