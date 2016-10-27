ST students rally against decision of MU

UKL/CCpur/Spt/SH, Oct 26 : Thousands of students staged a rally today at Ukhrul against the decision of Manipur University to adopt the CEI (Reservation in admission) norms of 2006 which was first adopted by the Academic Council of the varsity on October 8 and later backed by the HoDs/ Deans on October 22.

The CEI (Reservation in admission) norms of 2006 was however amended in 2012 but this was overlooked by the MU authority.

The rally was organised by Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) under the aegis of ATSUM at Ukhrul today.

The rally began from two points-Dungrei junction and TNL ground-and converged near the mini secretariat office complex gate at Hamleikhong, Ukhrul.

There the students congregated and general secretary of ATSUM, Vareiyo Shatsang highlighted the discriminations faced by tribal students while seeking admission to different courses in MU.

He said that the MU authority overlooked the 2012 Amendment Act which kept aside 31 pc reservation for ST students and opted for the 2006 Act where the reservation quota for the ST students is a mere 7.5 pc.

Representatives of ATSUM and TKS later submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India through Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul seeking immediate intervention to the ongoing imbroglio in admission to various PG courses in Manipur University.

The TKS volunteers also burnt the effigy of former VC-in-charge Amar Yumnam near the mini secretariat gate yesterday in protest against the crackdown launched by the police on ATSUM members who were staging a protest near the main gate of Manipur University.

The rallyists raised slogans such as “We want justice”, “Respect tribal rights”, “MU authority shame on you”, “Implement Parliament Act 2012”.

The ATSUM general secretary speaking at the sidelines of the rally, said “As per the 2012 Amendment Act 31 pc reservation for tribals must be kept aside during admission. However MU authority had violated the rules and admission procedure and deprived the tribal students of their rights”.

A consultative meeting will be held shortly inviting all the tribals students and intellectuals to discuss the future course of action until justice is delivered to the tribals by MU authority, added Vareiyo Shatsang.

A rally was also held at Churachandpur where thousands of students marched against the decision of the HoDs/Deans of MU to back the October 8 resolution of the Academic Council of Mu to adopt the CEI (Reservation in admission) norms of 2006.

The rally organised jointly by Zomi Students’ Federation, Hmar Students’ Association, Kuki Students’ Organization, Mizo Zirlai Pawl, Manipur University Tribal Students’ Union and All Tribal Students Union, Manipur started from Churachandpur College and wound up at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. A memorandum to the President of India was handed over to the Deputy Commissioner by the rallyists that was led by the president of ATSUM and other student and social leaders.

Coming out in thousands amidst the drizzling rain and slushy NH-2, students from different schools of Senapati district too took out a rally today

Leaders from ATSUM, SDSA, NPO and SDWA joined the mass rally where traffic movement along NH-2 was restricted during the rally and business establishments remained shut. SDSA president extended gratitude to the participants while SDWA President Ari gave the benediction. Jointly organized by ATSUM and SDSA, more than 3000 students clad in uniforms held banners and placards and raised slogans against the MU Academic Council’s decision to deny the rights of the tribal students despite ruling of the Manipur High Court and Parliament Act 2012. After the rally, a memorandum was submitted to the President of India through the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Senapati district.

