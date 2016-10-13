State redirects MU crisis to centre

State Education minister Kh Ratankumar today urged the Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar to find an immediate solution to the present crisis in the Manipur University under Central Government so that a conducive atmosphere would be created for students to pursue their academic activities freely without any disturbance.

Dr Ratankumar met the Union Minister at the latter’s office chamber at Shastri Bhavan here this evening at 5.30 pm.

The Education Minister also asked him to appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor of the University immediately.

The Union Minister assured him that he would look into it within a week.

Dr Ratankumar informed the Union Minister that the current situation due to a recent decision of the Academic Council of the Manipur University in PG admission has caused a serious concern of law and order in Manipur.

Even though the MU is a Central University, the current situation in the University might affect the law and order situation in the State, he added.

He said, “The overall situation is such that education of the young students has been compromised and classes are yet to start at the Manipur University.”

“Due to the recent decision of the MU, a tribal students’ body has threatened to call blockade in the state if the resolution adopted by the Manipur University is not revoked within four days. Further, the Manipur University Tribal Students Union has asked the students not to write any assignments, test or class related activities until the University implements the Central Educational Institutions Reservation in Admission Amendment Act, 2012,” he explained to the Union Minister.

Source: Imphal Free Press