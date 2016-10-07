TDC alleges FCI of having ‘hidden agenda’

The Transporter and Drivers’ Council Manipur has alleged that the FCI of having a hidden agenda on its request of removing security provided to the trucks plying on national highway 37.

H Ranjit, of TDC speaking to media at its MG Avenue office said that the organisation has evidence of a letter written by the DGM of FCI Manipur to the DGP, requesting removal of security provided to the trucks on NH 37.

He said TDC had received invitation from the state DGP, with a proposal of increasing the frequency of trucks along the said highway. “We are not going to attend the meeting with DGP as it will not be fruitful. The condition of the highway is in a deplorable condition, and on top of that the FCI has requested of removing the escorts”, he said.

He asked if the FCI authority will take responsibility if any untoward incident takes place along the highway. He said, “It is well known that the highway has incidents of kidnapping and hijacking of drivers in the past. And it was the approval of state Cabinet to allot escorts to the vehicles in view of the situation”.

He maintained that the frequency of the trucks cannot be increased more than two to three times a week along the NH 37 in the prevailing conditions.

In the meantime, the TDC’s decision of steering down movement has been dissolved for some time after assurance given by PWD minister and its official with TDC. “They assured that 5-6 Km area of Makru has been inspected by the official and will be repaired soon. The BRO high officials will be called at Chief Minister’s level on the NH-37”, he said.

Ranjit continued that TDC will keep a keen watch on the development of the meeting of the Chief Minister and the BRO officials.