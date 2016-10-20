Two die as doctors go missing in Nungba

The ailing Village Defence Force (VDF) jawan who was deprived of medical aid due the absence of Doctors at the Nungba, Community Health Centre (CHC), succumbed to his illness in the wee hour today.

The VDF jawan has been identified as Ramkuilung Panmei son of Hutapou Panmei of Ramlalong village, Tamenglong district.

Panmei expired around 2.30 am while on his way to Imphal for treatment.

Panmei who was posted at Barak Bridge had suddenly fallen sick on October 18 morning. He was rushed to Nungba CHC around 6.30 am but the doctors posted there were found absent.

Panmei waited the whole day at the CHC in the hope that the doctors will turn up but it turned futile.

Left with no other choice he was taken to Nungba police station wherein the officer in–charge made his best effort to give him medical aid from with the help of TA and AR post nearby.

With his condition worsening he was taken to Imphal along with his family but succumbed to his illness on the way.

In similar case, another VDF jawan also reportedly succumbed to his illness on October 16 before reaching Imphal after being deprived of medical attention at Nungba CHC.

The deceased has been identified as B Vunga son of (L) Jamkholet of Taikhang village, attacked with Nungba police station.

Vunga reportedly went to Nungba CHC for health check-up. However, he found the doctors missing.

As his condition reportedly deteriorated he was compelled to travel to Imphal for treatment.

It is learnt that on reaching Jiribam parking Vunga vomited blood and as a result taken to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) but succumbed on the way.

It has been informed that doctors have been missing from their post for over one week now.

Nungba located along the NH-37 Imphal-Jiribam road is the most densely populated sub-division in Tamenglong district.

The CHC is the only health care service available in the Sub-division.

Source: Imphal Free Press